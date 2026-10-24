In Perth, Australia, 75-year-old Esther Fisher set a Guinness record as the oldest person in the world to perform a handstand. To set the record, she had to hold the position without assistance for at least 15 seconds, ABC News Australia reports.

55 seconds instead of 15

Fisher performed the exercise on August 31 and held the handstand for 55 seconds. Her achievement was then certified. According to the woman, the idea to apply for the record arose during a coffee conversation with friends, when they learned that the previous record belonged to a 74-year-old man from the United States.

The Australian woman already knew how to do a handstand but, according to her, had been mastering the exercise for about three years. Gym owner Jacob Moffitt said that Fisher had been neither a gymnast nor an athlete in her youth and began training at the age of 64 or 65.

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Training for older people

Fisher has been a member of the gym for ten years. The facility launched longevity classes for people aged 60 and over, intended to help them strengthen their fitness and improve the quality of their movement and life. According to Moffitt, around half a dozen people attend these regular classes.

The record holder's next goal is a one-arm handstand. She has been working on this exercise for two years.

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