Estonia has abandoned its goal of completing its section of the Rail Baltica railway by 2030. The section is now planned to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2034, ERR News reports, citing Rail Baltic Estonia CEO Anvar Salomets.

Reasons for postponing the deadlines

According to Salomets, the project schedule has been revised repeatedly for several reasons. He named poor management and unrealistic expectations formed before the necessary capacity to implement the project had emerged as the main ones.

Rail Baltica's cost within Estonia was initially estimated at €1 billion, but it has now risen to €3.5 billion. Salomets clarified that this amount reflects current costs and does not take future inflation into account. The budget was also affected by changes in the project's scale and price increases after various crises, which raised costs in Estonia by tens of percent over three to four years.

The route to Pärnu may be opened first

The railway infrastructure is to be completed earlier, after which testing and commissioning will continue. The Tallinn–Pärnu section is planned to be opened first: passengers will be able to travel by train to Pärnu by the end of 2032, provided funding is available.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Salomets said that, in the long term, the difference between 2030 and 2032 will not have a significant impact on the freight business. According to him, Rail Baltica is intended to compete with road transport and help shift part of freight traffic from roads to rail.

Annual maintenance and operating costs for the Estonian section are estimated by Rail Baltic Estonia at between €30 million and €50 million. According to the company's cost-benefit analysis, under a favorable scenario, revenue could cover operating costs by the end of the railway's first decade of operation.

The Estonian government has stated that extending construction by five years will reduce costs for taxpayers. The financing plan is linked to the next European Union budget period, which will run from 2028 to 2034.

Read us on