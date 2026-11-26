Estonia’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Digital Technologies has urged government institutions, businesses and citizens to refrain from using three artificial intelligence tools due to security risks. Under a new assessment, the Chinese chatbots DeepSeek and Qwen, as well as the Estonian-created platform Botastico, received a high-risk rating, Baltic News Network reports.

Risks of DeepSeek and Qwen

Minister of Social Affairs and Digital Technologies Liisa Pakosta said that the use of DeepSeek is already prohibited in government institutions. Among the reasons, she cited data processing in China, limited information on security and third-party data processors, the application of Chinese legislation, as well as documented risks of censorship and external influence.

Alibaba Cloud’s Qwen chatbot also received a red rating. According to the review, user data may be processed in China and used to train artificial intelligence models. Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service warned in its annual report for February 2026 that DeepSeek advances China’s industrial ambitions while also potentially serving as a channel for Chinese propaganda.

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Assessment of other services

Botastico, an AI-based platform for chatbots and customer service automation, received a high-risk rating because there was no confirmation of compliance with ISO/IEC 27001 or E-ITS standards. The service also has no privacy policy, while information on part of the data processing chain is incomplete.

Meanwhile, Gemini, Copilot and Mistral Vibe received a green rating. The ministry, the Estonian Information Technology Centre and Cybernetica AS assessed 25 artificial intelligence tools in total. Cybernetica representative Dan Bogdanov cautioned that green status does not eliminate the need for caution, as terms of use and safeguards can change quickly.

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