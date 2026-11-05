Estonia’s Rescue Board has begun testing cell broadcast mass notification technology for the nationwide EE-ALARM system. Some Android smartphone users may receive test messages in the near future, ERR News reports.

Testing on Android and iOS

Unlike SMS, cell broadcast technology requires the development and testing of both the ability to send messages and the ability to receive them on Android and iOS devices. Over the coming months, Elisa, Tele2 and Telia will conduct trials jointly with Estonia’s State Infocommunication Foundation RIKS.

Viktor Saaremets, deputy director general of Estonia’s Rescue Board, said that testing is a necessary stage in implementing the system. According to him, only after the checks have been successfully completed will the necessary software be included in Google and Apple operating system updates, enabling phones and other smart devices to receive alerts configured for Estonia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Launch planned for 2027

The launch of cell broadcast alerts in Estonia is planned for spring 2027. The technology is intended to make it possible to send messages within seconds to large numbers of people in a danger zone, including when mobile networks are overloaded with calls and messages.

Alerts will be displayed directly on the smartphone screen over other apps and notifications. Depending on the threat, the system may also activate a loud signal and vibration, even if the device is set to silent mode or Do Not Disturb mode. Test messages may arrive in Estonian, English or Russian and will include a warning that there is no danger.

The system will operate on smartphones supporting 4G and 5G that have current versions of iOS or Android installed. RIKS project manager Antti Turmann noted that in other countries, at the initial stage, such messages reached around 70% of smartphones, while within a year the figure exceeded 90%. After technical tests, Estonia plans to conduct a larger-scale trial in a limited area next year.

Read us on