Estonia seeks allies to ease brown bear protection — ERR News

Estonia is seeking support from other European countries to move the brown bear from Annex IV of the EU Habitats Directive to Annex V, which provides for a less strict protection regime. Estonian authorities believe this would make it easier to regulate the animals’ population.

ERR News reports, citing Maaleht. Aimar Rakko, hunting adviser at Estonia’s Ministry of Climate, said that potential allies could include Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Slovenia and other Balkan countries.

Applications have not yet been prepared

There is currently no official application. Rakko estimated that around ten countries could potentially join the initiative. At the same time, he noted that political and public aspects complicate decision-making, as not all countries support expanding hunting opportunities.

Timo Kark, head of the Biodiversity Department at the Ministry of Climate, said that the procedure would be lengthy. According to him, first a majority of member states must propose amendments to the Bern Convention, which must be approved by its parties. After that, the European Commission will be able to propose a change to the directive’s annexes, which would also require support from member states.

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Situation in Estonia

In Estonia, since April, bears may be shot only under special permits from the Environmental Board, for problem animals. In autumn, the authority issued permits to shoot 30 such bears, of which hunters killed ten, although the Environmental Agency had recommended allowing the shooting of up to 150 animals.

In September, the Tallinn Administrative Court suspended the remaining permits pending a decision on an appeal filed by the non-governmental organization Eesti Suurkiskjad. It claims that the state does not have reliable data on the number of bears. Estonia’s brown bear population is estimated at about 1,100 individuals, twice as many as 20 years ago.

Support from other countries

Slovakia, where at least 2,500 bears live according to the cited data, supports Estonia’s efforts. Over ten years, 106 bear attacks were recorded in the country, resulting in four deaths. Slovenia, where there are about one thousand bears, supports the discussion but has not yet determined an official position. In Romania, the annual shooting quota was doubled to 969 bears, with the population estimated at between 10,419 and 12,770 animals.

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