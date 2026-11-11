The Estonian government has approved a funding program for the prefabricated renovation of apartment buildings for 2027–2028, with a total budget of €160 million. Conventional renovation projects will not be eligible for state support under this program, ERR News reports.

Prefabricated renovation involves manufacturing exterior wall panels, and sometimes roof elements, at a factory. The panels can be fitted with insulation, windows, ventilation ducts and a finished facade, after which they are delivered to the site and installed on the building.

Objections from the industry and housing associations

The Estonian Association of Technical Consultants (TKL) said that concentrating funding on one method could leave some apartment associations without the necessary support, reduce orders for traditional construction companies and weaken competition. The association also believes that part of the funds may remain unused.

According to TKL, only a few Estonian manufacturers of facade elements have experience in prefabricated renovation. A survey conducted by the association showed that interest in the program, which provides compensation covering 20% of the cost of works, may be low. TKL proposes covering 30% of the costs of prefabricated renovation and providing at least 20% support for conventional and phased projects.

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The Estonian Union of Co-operative Housing Associations also called on the government and the Ministry of Climate to preserve the option for apartment associations to choose a renovation method according to the building type, its location and financial capacity. The union proposes increasing compensation for the prefabricated method to 35% and extending 20% support to buildings undergoing conventional renovation.

The government's position

Infrastructure Minister Kuldar Leis explained the decision by the need to accelerate the renewal of the housing stock: Estonia must renovate 14,000 apartment buildings over the next 20 years. According to him, a significant share of the work is carried out under controlled factory conditions, while a shorter on-site construction period reduces inconvenience for residents.

Leis noted that the budget compensation will amount to 20%, as the funds are provided from the state budget and, according to the government's plan, are to return through tax revenues. He also stressed that the program is intended to support the export potential of Estonian manufacturers and engineers. Support for conventional renovation is planned to continue in the next EU funding period, although subsidy rates may be lower due to high demand.

The new round of the program will also expand the pool of potential participants: previously, only buildings commissioned before 2000 could receive assistance, whereas the new program will have no such restriction.

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