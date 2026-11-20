The Estonian government has decided to temporarily close all five road border crossings with Russia, the aggressor state, starting December 1. The decision was made for national security reasons, Meduza reports.

Which crossings will be closed

The restrictions will apply to the Narva-1, Narva-2, Koidula, Luhamaa and Saatse crossings. The Estonian government may review this decision in six months. At the same time, rail freight transport will continue under the current restrictions and subject to strict customs control.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The position of the Estonian authorities

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that Russia’s hostile actions will have consequences. According to him, Estonia is acting calmly, thoughtfully and decisively, and will not allow Russia to use its openness against it.

Estonian authorities announced their intention to close the land border after sabotage on the night of November 13–14. At that time, eight residents of Latvia were detained on suspicion of attempting to set fire to a facility of the defense company Threod Systems. Estonian authorities accused Russian special services of organizing the sabotage. Estonian President Yulle Madize called on the government not to be guided by emotions when deciding to close the border.

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