The Estonian government has allocated nearly €4.8 million from state reserves to maintain current bus, rail, ferry and air services until the end of the year. The additional funds are intended to compensate for rising diesel fuel and gas costs, ERR News reports.

Fuel increased carriers’ costs

The decision was made following an appeal by Regional Affairs and Agriculture Minister Hendrik Johannes Terras. This year’s budget allocated €174.7 million for public transport subsidies, while ticket sales account for another roughly €47 million. However, the ministry said that due to higher fuel prices, these funds are insufficient to maintain the current level of services through the end of the year.

Diesel and compressed natural gas prices have the greatest impact on public transport costs. After the escalation of the war in Iran in March, oil prices rose significantly, while natural gas became 32.6% more expensive in the third quarter.

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Which cuts were avoided

Fuel prices are included in the cost of contracts for county bus and ferry routes through indexation provisions. The expenses of rail operator Elron are also increasing due to electricity costs that are higher than forecast.

According to the ministry’s estimates, without additional funding, a shortfall of nearly €4.8 million would have arisen by the end of the year. This would have required cutting county bus services by approximately 1 million kilometres, which is roughly half of Jõgeva County’s annual figure. Ferry services to the larger islands would have lost around 3,400 trips, equivalent to approximately two months of transport operations, while about one month of services would have been cancelled on the Viljandi railway line.

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