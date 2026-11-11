Estonia is no longer developing a separate credit guarantee scheme to finance a nuclear power plant. Instead, the authorities are considering combining various state support instruments for the multibillion-euro project, ERR News reports.

Guarantees are not enough

In spring, the government planned to create a separate loan guarantee scheme for large investments worth billions of euros. It could have been used for the construction of offshore wind farms, a pumped-storage power plant and a nuclear power plant.

However, a study conducted by Erkki Raasuke and Anne Sulling showed that state guarantees alone are insufficient to attract such large investments to the country. Jaanus Uiga, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Climate, said that projects costing more than €1 billion will likely require individual solutions.

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Contracts for difference

Fermi Energia CEO Kalev Kallemets said that under EU legislation, the only price guarantee mechanism available for a nuclear power plant is a two-way contract for difference. Under this model, a fixed price is set: when the market price of electricity is lower, the state compensates the producer for the difference, and when it is higher, the producer returns the additional revenue to the state through Elering.

According to Kallemets, it is still too early to name a possible fixed price. He suggested that the average electricity price this year could be around €90 per megawatt-hour, which roughly corresponds to the estimated cost of electricity generation by a small modular reactor, depending on capital costs, financing and interest rates.

Uiga said that one mechanism will most likely not be enough to finance a nuclear power plant. Estonia will examine various combinations of loans, credit guarantees, contracts for difference and equity investments. He also stressed that, apart from Finland, there are virtually no examples of financing nuclear power plants without a contract for difference.

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