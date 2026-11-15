Estonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that from December 1, the country will close all road border crossing points on its border with Russia, the aggressor state. The decision is linked to an attempted arson attack on the Threod Systems defense industry company in Viimsi, north of Tallinn. This was reported by ERR News.

Attempted arson attack on Threod Systems

On the morning of November 14, eight Latvian citizens were detained after attempting to enter the premises of Threod Systems. According to Estonia’s Internal Security Service, KAPO, the group intended to cause an explosion and set the building on fire. The company produces, among other things, long-range reconnaissance and strike drones.

KAPO stated that the attack was carried out on the orders of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU. This was the second attempted arson attack on a defense industry company since August, when Tallinn-based Milrem Robotics was targeted.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Closure of border crossing points

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that he had instructed Interior Minister Igor Taro and the State Chancellery to prepare the necessary steps to close the eastern border. According to him, this should reduce risks for the country’s residents and demonstrate that attacks on Estonia’s defense industry are unacceptable.

Taro is to propose that the government close all three road border crossing points — in Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula — to pedestrians and vehicles. They currently operate 12 hours a day, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The government must also determine whether the decision will be temporary or indefinite.

Estonian residents and truck drivers currently in Russia will have two weeks to return home. After that, according to Taro, the route back may become long and difficult.

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