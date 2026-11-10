Estonia to introduce care coordinators in May 2028 — ERR News

Estonia plans to introduce the position of care coordinator from May 2028 for people who require substantial medical and social support. Coordinators are expected to help them obtain the necessary services at home in order to reduce the number of repeat visits to emergency departments and hospitalizations, ERR News reports.

Pilot project in Ida-Viru County

Currently, ten coordinators work in two hospitals and three family medicine centers in Ida-Viru County. Their work and software for accessing patient data are funded by the European Union’s Just Transition Fund until 2027. Pilot projects are also being implemented in five counties across the country.

Tarmo Tohver, chairman of the management board of Ida-Viru Central Hospital, said that some people return to the emergency department soon after completing treatment. According to him, the coordinator’s task is to find the services a patient needs so that they do not return to the hospital as an emergency patient.

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Individual assistance plan

Coordinators will draw up an individual treatment or social support plan for each person. Annika Lai, deputy secretary general for health at the Ministry of Social Affairs, noted that such a plan will include not only the person’s own steps to maintain and improve their health, but also the participation of their family members. At the same time, people will have the right to refuse a coordinator’s assistance.

Riigikogu member Irja Lutsar of Eesti 200, a virologist, considers the integration of medical and social services realistic, but questioned the reform’s initial timeline because analytical studies have not been completed. She also said that the coordinator’s duties are understood differently in different counties. The ministry confirmed that the reform is proceeding on schedule.

As an example of the approach’s effectiveness, Lai cited a clinical study of the PAIK project at Viljandi Hospital, where coordinators are assigned to high-risk patients. According to her, spending on emergency hospitalizations within the project decreased by 32%.

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