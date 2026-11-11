In Estonia, politicians are divided over a possible reduction in value-added tax on basic food products, although in Latvia such a move was accompanied by lower prices and increased sales. ERR News reports.

Results of the Latvian experiment

Since July 1, Latvia has applied a reduced 12% VAT rate to bread and bakery products, milk, eggs and fresh chicken meat. The pilot project will run until June 30, 2027.

In theory, the tax reduction should have lowered retail prices by 7.44%. Latvia's Competition Council found that by September, prices in these four categories had fallen by an average of 8.32%. Rimi Latvija CEO Valdis Turlais said that in October, sales volumes of the relevant goods were 12–20% higher than a year earlier. According to him, some suppliers had difficulties meeting the increased demand.

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Positions of Estonian parties

Reform Party politician Aivar Sõerd opposed introducing a similar reduction in Estonia. He referred to an assessment by the International Monetary Fund, according to which reducing VAT on food is a fundamentally flawed approach. Sõerd said that cutting the rate for basic products to 13% would cost the state budget between €100 million and €120 million annually, while wealthier households would receive a greater benefit in absolute terms.

Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling also did not support a separate reduced rate for food products, instead proposing an overall VAT reduction for all purchases. At the same time, Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu promised to reduce VAT on basic food products from July 1, 2027, if his party receives a mandate in the next election. Representatives of EKRE, the Social Democratic Party and the Centre Party also supported the idea.

Estonia's nearly universal VAT rate is 24%. Exceptions apply to hotel accommodation — 13%, as well as books and medicines — 9%.

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