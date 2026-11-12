Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until November 19. At the same time, the carrier has resumed connections between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah, operating up to four flights a day.

As The National reports, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has partially resumed operations after suspending them in October due to attacks on the airport. It is handling some domestic and international flights, but disruptions persist and several airlines have not yet returned to their full schedules.

Emirates and flydubai flights

Emirates has cancelled flights between Dubai and Riyadh, as well as between Dubai and Dammam, at least until November 13. The airline has resumed two daily flights to Jeddah, while flights to Medina continue as normal.

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flydubai has suspended flights between Dubai and Riyadh, as well as between Dubai and Abha, without a confirmed resumption date. Flights to Dammam have been cancelled at least until November 13.

Air Arabia restrictions

Air Arabia has also cancelled flights to Riyadh and Abha at least until November 13. At the same time, the carrier's flights to Dammam and Taif are operating as scheduled. Etihad Airways said the situation remains fluid and further changes are possible. Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advised to check their flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport.

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