Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabian cities — Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah — until November 5. The restrictions apply to all flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam, as well as four flights to Jeddah: EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604.

As The National reports, flight cancellations and reductions to Saudi Arabia continue amid regional tensions and attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. International connections remain disrupted, although King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has partially resumed operations.

Riyadh airport operations

Since October 25, Riyadh airport has been handling flights through Terminals 1 and 2. Terminal 1 is designated for domestic flights, while Terminal 2 is for international flights. At the same time, a number of carriers have extended or introduced restrictions on routes to Saudi cities.

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Emirates plans to resume flights between Dubai and Jeddah on October 30. Flights to Riyadh and Dammam are expected to resume on November 8, while Emirates flights to Medina continue to operate. Flydubai has cancelled flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha through October 29 inclusive and plans to resume services on these routes from October 30.

Other airlines

Oman Air has suspended all flights to Riyadh until October 31. SalamAir has cancelled flights to Riyadh and Dammam through the same date. KLM has extended the cancellation of flights to Riyadh and Dammam until October 31, Lufthansa has suspended flights to Riyadh until November 18, and Lufthansa Group flights to Dammam will not operate until November 30.

British Airways plans to return to limited daily service to Riyadh on November 3. Philippine Airlines has suspended flights PR654 and PR655 to Riyadh until November 29, Scoot has suspended flights between Singapore and Jeddah until December 2. Cathay Pacific has extended the suspension of flights to Riyadh until January 31, 2027.

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