On November 16 in Frankfurt, Germany, the European Central Bank said that disruptions at external providers had more often caused technological problems for eurozone banks than fraud attempts. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Share of incidents caused by contractors

The ECB noted that from the beginning of 2025 through September 2026, malicious activity accounted for a relatively small share of significant cyber incidents at eurozone banks. Most of these incidents had a minor impact.

Instead, about one-fifth of cyber incidents originated with third-party providers, whose services banks use primarily in the IT sector. The ECB presented these findings in a section of its Financial Stability Review.

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Dependence on large providers

According to the regulator’s assessment, outsourcing functions to large providers can strengthen banks’ resilience. Such companies often have privileged access to advanced artificial intelligence models with high cyber capabilities and the expertise to use them.

At the same time, the ECB warned of problematic dependencies, as large providers are usually based outside the European Union. The regulator also said coordinated work by banks, technology companies, and authorities is needed to strengthen protection against AI-enabled attacks. Recommendations include advising customers to keep sufficient cash reserves in case of disruptions to bank operations.

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