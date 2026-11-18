The European Central Bank on November 18 warned that rising public debt and active borrowing to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure are making euro area financial markets more vulnerable to sudden losses. This is stated in the ECB’s November Financial Stability Review, Anadolu Agency reports.

ECB Vice-President Boris Vujčić said that risks to the euro area’s financial stability remain high due to prolonged geo-economic uncertainty and growing exposure to AI-related risks. According to the central bank, enthusiasm for the technology has contributed to the rise in global stock markets, but share prices already reflect expectations of exceptionally high earnings growth.

Loans for AI infrastructure

The ECB noted that competition from cheaper AI models or difficulties in raising financing for data-center construction could call such expectations into question. If the assessment of returns on AI investments worsens, the consequences could affect not only shareholders but also holders of technology companies’ bonds.

As of June, euro area banks had committed to provide €24.3 billion in financing to 165 large companies in the AI supply chain and their subsidiaries. Of this amount, borrowers had not yet used €11 billion.

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Public debt and bank resilience

Many euro area governments are now facing their highest borrowing costs since the 2012 debt crisis. In France, investors demanded a higher premium for holding government bonds due to country-specific concerns, although trading remained orderly, the ECB said.

The regulator also drew attention to more active participation by hedge funds using borrowed funds for government bond transactions. A sharp fall in prices could intensify the decline in quotations and raise yields precisely when governments need to refinance debt.

At the same time, the ECB indicated that euro area banks have a resilience buffer: their return on equity reached its highest level in a decade, while capital and liquidity indicators significantly exceed regulatory requirements. The central bank sees greater vulnerabilities among certain non-bank lenders and investment funds.

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