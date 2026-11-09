The European Central Bank has called for raising public awareness of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), as households in Southeastern Europe continue to use costly money transfer services. As Cyprus Mail reports, SEPA brings together 41 European countries and enables euro transfers between participants to be made as easily and cheaply as domestic payments.

Transfer fees

The ECB analysis is based on the OeNB Euro Survey conducted in six Southeastern European countries. It showed the importance of migrant remittances for families, as well as limited consumer awareness of European payment integration.

Bulgaria receives nearly €3 billion in remittances annually, while Albania receives more than €2.5 billion, or about 8.4% of its gross domestic product. At the same time, about one-third of recipients of such funds in the six countries surveyed receive them in cash through relatives or friends, while another third use physical outlets of money transfer operators.

Cash-to-cash transfers may involve fees of 6% to 12%, while digital transfers through non-bank providers range from 1.5% to 4.5%. According to the ECB, a 5% fee on annual remittance inflows would amount to approximately €140 million for Bulgaria and €130 million for Albania.

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Low awareness of SEPA

Fewer than 40% of surveyed consumers had heard of SEPA, regardless of how long their countries had been part of the system's geographical scope. Awareness was higher among people with higher incomes, higher education and better financial literacy. Respondents with higher education were about 17 percentage points more likely to know about SEPA than people with only primary education.

Bulgaria and Romania have been included in SEPA's geographical scope for more than 15 years, Albania and North Macedonia since 2024, and Serbia since 2025. The ECB stressed that a country's inclusion in the SEPA geographical area does not mean the automatic immediate launch of a fully operational payment system.

Digital payments in Cyprus

In Cyprus, the number of cashless payment transactions in the second half of 2025 increased by 8% year-on-year to 174 million, while their total value rose by 9% to €148 billion. According to the Central Bank of Cyprus, card payments accounted for 75% of all cashless transactions, the highest share in the euro area, compared with an average of 57%.

The share of instant payments among all SEPA credit transfers in Cyprus rose from less than 1% to nearly 32% by number of transactions. Banks in the EU have been required to make instant payments around the clock since October 9, 2025, and funds must reach the recipient within ten seconds.

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