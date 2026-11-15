The European Space Agency’s Euclid space telescope has discovered 31 quasars from the early Universe, including two objects that have become the oldest known. As ScienceDaily reports, these quasars shone with a brightness equivalent to the light of a trillion Suns when the Universe was about 670 million years old — around 5% of its current age.

Two record-breaking objects

The oldest of the newly discovered quasars, EUCL J172902.75+641018.1, has a redshift of 7.77. For EUCL J125308.55+705432.3, this figure is 7.69. Both are located just over 13 billion light-years from Earth and were already shining during the first 670 million years of cosmic history.

Redshift indicates how much an object’s light has been stretched by the expansion of the Universe and helps determine how far back in time that light reaches. Of the 31 new quasars, 12 have redshifts of at least 7, corresponding to the first 770 million years of the Universe’s existence. The previous record belonged to a quasar discovered in 2021, with a redshift of 7.64.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Searching for early black holes

Quasars are extremely bright galactic nuclei. They appear when large amounts of gas and other matter spiral toward a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy, releasing significant amounts of energy. During this period, the nucleus can shine hundreds or thousands of times brighter than the rest of the galaxy.

Until now, astronomers have mainly found only the brightest quasars in the early Universe, as fainter objects are more difficult to distinguish from closer stars and detect. Euclid combines surveys of large areas of the sky with the ability to capture faint infrared radiation, making it possible to identify less bright examples as well.

All 31 quasars were identified using data from the Euclid Wide Survey, which is expected to eventually cover more than one-third of the sky. The second-oldest detected quasar, EUCL J125308.55+705432.3, has already been studied in greater detail: it is located in a galaxy with large amounts of gas and dust, where new stars are forming intensively. Such observations may help clarify how the first massive galaxies evolved alongside the supermassive black holes at their centers.

Read us on