Eurostar cancelled several services between London and Paris on Wednesday, 25 November, due to an unannounced workers' strike. The operator urged passengers to postpone their trips and, where possible, change their travel date.

Which services were cancelled

Eurostar's timetable marked as cancelled services from London St Pancras station to Paris Gare du Nord scheduled for 07:01, 08:01 and 12:31. The company warned that significant disruption could also affect other routes across its network.

According to The Independent, Eurostar said it learned about the strike overnight. A representative of the operator noted that other routes were not directly affected, but their operations could face an indirect impact.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Options for passengers

The company is sending direct updates to passengers who were due to travel between Paris and London that day. They are being offered the option to rebook their tickets for another date or receive a full refund.

Eurostar asked customers not to come to the station if their service has been cancelled, as they will not be able to begin their journey. The company said it is supporting passengers at stations and through its contact centre, while talks with the trade union are ongoing.

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