US fast-charging network EVgo has opened in Chicago, US, the first station in its network equipped with Tesla Supercharger systems. The site has 12 charging stalls. As InsideEVs reports, this marks the beginning of an expansion under which EVgo plans to deploy hundreds of Supercharger charging stalls across the United States.

NACS and CCS support

The Chicago station supports electric vehicles with NACS and CCS standards thanks to the Tesla Magic Dock connector. NACS was originally Tesla’s exclusive connector, but it is now also used by modern electric vehicles from other manufacturers.

Tesla also offers V4 Supercharging cabinets for commercial customers to purchase and install, capable of delivering up to 500 kW of power. EVgo CEO Badar Khan said that the launch of the first station with Superchargers is an important milestone for expanding the company’s customer base and for the electric vehicle industry’s transition to NACS.

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Further expansion

The first EVgo stations with Tesla equipment are planned to be located near grocery stores and shopping outlet centers owned by developer Regency Centers. The companies have worked together for a long time, and Regency Centers had previously planned to install another 400 charging stalls. EVgo said Illinois was selected as the launch state because the number of registered electric vehicles has increased by 60% over the past two years.

EVgo charging stations with Supercharger equipment will appear in Tesla vehicles’ built-in navigation provided that the option to search for third-party charging stations is enabled. EVgo also said it is moving toward having 500 charging stations with NACS support in the US, excluding the Supercharger network. Over the next two years, the company wants to equip all of its stations built after 2023 with at least one NACS port.

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