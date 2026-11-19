In Brussels, Belgium, Members of the European Parliament from different political groups reported pressure from Chinese officials over trips to Taiwan and communication with its representatives. As Politico reports, eight MEPs described incidents they regard as intimidation: an unexpected visit by a Chinese diplomat to an MEP’s office, letters calling for an end to contacts with Taiwan, and detention at the Chinese border.

Letters and warnings

Patriots group vice-chair António Tânger Corrêa said that before his trip to Taiwan in June 2025, a Chinese diplomat came to his office without prior notice. According to the MEP, the diplomat said he could not guarantee his safety and did not know what might happen if he made the trip.

MEPs who attended a forum in Taipei in October also received letters from China’s Mission to the EU. The letters urged them to refrain from any official contacts with Taiwan’s authorities. Czech MEP Ondřej Krutílek said that China has no right to pressure elected representatives or interfere in their parliamentary work. Polish MEP Michał Kobosko called such a letter strange and said that direct pressure is unacceptable.

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Detention in Beijing

Czech MEP Markéta Gregorová said that on September 26, border guards stopped her after she arrived in Beijing with a delegation from the European Parliament’s trade committee. According to her, her passport was taken away, she was forbidden from using her phone, and she was held for about an hour and a half surrounded by police officers. Gregorová said she does not know whether it was an administrative error or deliberate intimidation.

She plans to demand an explanation from the National People’s Congress and ask European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to restrict Chinese representatives’ access to Parliament if no explanation is provided. Metsola’s spokesperson, Jüri Laas, said that the president remains in contact with the MEPs and has conveyed their questions and concerns to the Chinese authorities in order to prevent further incidents.

Relations between the European Parliament and China

In 2021, Beijing imposed sanctions on five MEPs after EU sanctions related to reports of violations of Uyghur rights in China. In response, the European Parliament suspended the ratification of the EU-China investment agreement and diplomatic contacts. According to Politico, in April 2025 Beijing and the European Parliament lifted the sanctions restrictions, and the 44th EU-China interparliamentary meeting is planned in Strasbourg in June.

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