MEP Șoșoacă charged over threats — Romania Insider

In Romania, MEP and leader of the far-right SOS Romania party Diana Șoșoacă has been charged with two counts of an offense related to threatening officials. Romania Insider reports, citing the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice.

Incident in Bucharest

According to the publication, on December 15, 2024, two Bucharest police officers arrived at Șoșoacă's home to serve her with an administrative fine. The fine was related to filming inside a voting booth.

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Prosecutors claim that during the visit, the politician insulted and threatened the two law enforcement officers. These claims became the basis for the two charges.

Status of the case

Șoșoacă will remain at liberty while the case is being considered. Romania Insider notes that the prosecutor's statement was also cited by the Romanian outlet News.ro.

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