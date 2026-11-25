In France, European Commissioner for Budget Piotr Serafin warned that cutting the EU’s next seven-year budget by €44 billion could worsen the situation for member state governments. Speaking on November 25 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, he said that countries would still have to finance investments in competitiveness and security from their national budgets.

Commissioner’s warning

According to Politico Europe, Serafin stressed that reducing the European Union’s budget would not necessarily deliver savings for member states. In his assessment, spending on the relevant investments would in any case fall on their national budgets.

European Council President António Costa presented the €44 billion cut last Saturday. EU leaders are due to discuss budget issues at a summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

Germany’s position

Costa is seeking to advance the negotiations ahead of the next summit on the multiannual financial framework, which will begin on December 17. At the same time, EU governments differ in their assessments of the budget’s overall size, while Germany is leading efforts to further reduce the European Commission’s proposal by tens of billions of euros.

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In an internal memo seen by Politico, the German government said further substantial cuts were needed to reduce the increase in spending compared with the current multiannual financial framework to an acceptable level. Berlin also called for restoring rebates on budget contributions for wealthier countries and said it would consider a proposal for an EU-wide tax on digital giants.

Assessment of the budget size

Serafin rejected claims that the EU budget is increasing. He noted that the proposal is smaller than the current seven-year budget, which took effect in 2021, when assessed as a share of gross national income and adjusted for inflation.

According to the European Commission’s assessment, based on the latest inflation forecasts, the proposal amounts to 1.06% of the EU’s gross national income. Excluding payments on the bloc’s post-pandemic debt, the figure is 0.97%.

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