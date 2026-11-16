On Monday, November 16, the European Commission partially approved Romania’s fifth payment request for €2.67 billion under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). Romania Insider reported this, citing a European Commission press release. The total amount Romania requested in this application was €2.84 billion.

Unfulfilled milestones

The headline of the Romania Insider publication states that six milestones within the request were not fulfilled. The European Commission partially approved Romania’s fifth request for a payment under the Recovery and Resilience Facility programme.

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Funding areas

According to the European Commission, the funds specified in the request were intended for water resource management, waste management and forest management. The funding also covered the decarbonisation of transport and energy, tax administration, skills development in healthcare and the social sector. The European Commission named these areas among the fields covered by Romania’s request.

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