The European Commission is preparing changes to the rules for building emergency stocks of oil and petroleum products in EU countries. The proposal is intended to bring the structure of reserves closer to actual fuel consumption and oil refining capacities in each member state, OilPrice reports, citing a draft document reviewed by Bloomberg.

Current reserve requirements

Under the current rules, European Union countries must maintain stocks equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports or 61 days of domestic consumption, whichever figure is higher. Part of these reserves must already consist of petroleum products, but the rules do not require them to be stored in proportions corresponding to domestic demand.

This difference has become more significant amid a reduction in European oil refining capacity. According to the European Commission's autumn economic forecast, the EU produces more gasoline than it consumes but faces a structural deficit of diesel and especially jet fuel. Crude oil stocks cannot quickly compensate for a shortage of imported diesel or jet fuel.

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Stocks and possible military access

According to Eurostat, EU emergency reserves amounted to 103.5 million tonnes in July. Of this total, 43.7 million tonnes were crude oil, while 36.5 million tonnes were gasoil and diesel fuel. That month, 13 member states had stocks below the minimum required level.

Between March and September, the war with Iran added about €40 billion to the bloc's diesel fuel import costs, according to EU estimates. Jet fuel imports cost an additional €16 billion to €19 billion. The International Energy Agency said last week that its members would release another 71 million barrels of stocks by February, including around 15 million barrels of diesel, mainly from France and Germany.

The draft also provides for the possibility of temporary military access to emergency fuel reserves under exceptional circumstances. The document may still be amended before its planned approval by the European Commission in early December.

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