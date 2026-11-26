In Strasbourg, France, the European Commission did not announce any new specific measures in response to pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which is seeking to make European countries raise prices for new medicines. European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen said during a plenary session of the European Parliament that there are still “too many uncertainties” to assess the consequences of US policy for Europe, Politico Europe reports.

Pressure from Washington

The Trump administration insists that European states should pay more for new medicines. Washington argues that US citizens disproportionately fund pharmaceutical innovation through higher medicine prices.

Virkkunen recalled the transatlantic trade agreement concluded last year, which set a 15% tariff ceiling for most European exports to the United States, including branded medicines. At the same time, Germany may face additional tariffs: in June, Washington launched a Section 301 investigation into claims of possible systematic underpayment for innovative pharmaceutical products in the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Calls for a joint response

European People’s Party MEP Tomislav Sokol said that the EU needs a coordinated response, as bilateral arrangements with Washington would weaken the bloc’s position. France and Ireland had previously proposed that the European Commission establish a working group of representatives from national trade and health authorities to assess US demands and find a common response.

Some MEPs also supported the idea of considering the use of the EU’s Anti-Coercion Instrument. Virkkunen did not comment on this possibility. She said that the European Commission respects national powers over pricing but can provide support if necessary, without specifying its format. According to Politico Europe, the US policy of tying American medicine prices to prices in other countries has already prompted pharmaceutical companies to delay drug launches in Europe. The issue is expected to be discussed again at a meeting of EU health ministers on December 8.

Read us on