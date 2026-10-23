On October 23, the European Commission announced the allocation of an additional €22.5 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen amid renewed fighting and growing needs among the population. As Anadolu Agency reports, the new funding supplements the €87.5 million already allocated by the European Union in 2026. The total amount of aid for 2026 will stand at €110 million.

Aid for displaced people

According to the European Commission, nearly 230,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in recent weeks due to the escalation of fighting. The military escalation has also increased civilian casualties and complicated the work of critical services and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The additional funds are intended to help humanitarian partners respond to growing needs, strengthen operational capacities and pre-position critical supplies. Displaced families, women, children, people with disabilities and marginalized communities have been identified as priority groups.

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Scale of the humanitarian crisis

European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has largely remained out of the spotlight. She called on all parties to stop attacks that result in civilian deaths and the destruction of hospitals, housing and critical services, as well as to comply with international humanitarian law.

According to the EU's assessment, around 22.3 million residents of Yemen need humanitarian assistance and protection. About 5.2 million people are internally displaced, while more than 2.2 million children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition.

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