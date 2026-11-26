The European Commission has fined Switzerland’s Firmenich and Givaudan, as well as the US-based International Flavors & Fragrances, a total of €471.9 million for participating in a cartel in the fragrance market in the European Economic Area. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Exchange of confidential information

According to the European Commission, from March 2019 to March 2023, the companies exchanged confidential data on prices, negotiations with clients and business strategies. All three manufacturers also shared commercially sensitive information with one another about their cooperation with Unilever, one of the world’s largest purchasers of fragrances for consumer goods.

Givaudan and International Flavors & Fragrances, according to the European Commission’s findings, separately exchanged information about their broader business in consumer and fine fragrance segments, including planned price increases and negotiations with clients. The companies also agreed not to actively recruit each other’s employees who worked with Unilever.

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Fine amounts

Firmenich received a fine of approximately €138 million, Givaudan €252 million, and International Flavors & Fragrances around €82 million. The European Commission said that such coordination reduced uncertainty about competitors’ future business decisions and weakened competition in the fragrance market.

Fragrances are used in perfumes, personal care products, detergents and other household goods. The European Commission noted that cartel practices may lead to higher prices and less choice for consumers. All three companies acknowledged their participation in the cartel and accepted responsibility.

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