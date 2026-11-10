In Cyprus, it is believed that the European Commission’s plans to increase the staff of the Frontex border agency to 30,000 officers and expand its role in returning migrants who have no legal right to stay in the European Union will support the national programme for returning such people to their countries of origin.

Cyprus’ migration authority stated that its return programme would not be negatively affected by the changes at Frontex. On the contrary, in its assessment, expanding the European agency’s capabilities will help the country’s efforts in this area, Cyprus Mail reports.

New Frontex reserve

The European Commission’s plans provide for the creation of a new European Border Control and Return Reserve comprising 17,000 officers. This is intended to bring the total number of Frontex staff in the EU to 30,000.

The agency is also planned to receive modern equipment and technologies, including artificial intelligence-based tools. A separate return coordination centre will collect and analyse operational information from various EU countries, as well as support the planning and coordination of operations.

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The European Commission noted that Frontex assistance will cover the entire return process: from the early identification of people and counselling on voluntary return to conducting operations and assistance with reintegration. The procedures are also planned to be digitalised to speed up administrative processes, reduce the workload and improve data exchange.

Return rules in the EU

In June, the Council of the EU and the European Parliament reached an agreement on a new regulation on the return of migrants, when Cyprus held the presidency of the Council of the EU. The document received final approval last month.

The regulation provides for the possibility of establishing return centres in third countries. Migrants with unresolved status may be sent there if an EU member state has a relevant agreement with a third country and that country complies with international human rights standards. The document also allows for the introduction of special measures, including an indefinite entry ban for persons considered a security risk, and provides for the mutual recognition of return decisions among EU states.

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