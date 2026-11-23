The European Commission has launched a formal antitrust investigation into Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP). The regulator is examining whether the bottler restricted cross-border trade in carbonated and sports drinks in the European Union, Anadolu Agency reports.

Review of wholesale supplies

The European Commission is to determine whether the British company abused its dominant position in wholesale supplies to supermarkets and other retailers. The investigation also concerns possible obstruction of wholesale buyers from negotiating purchases for several countries at once. According to the Commission, customers may have been required to negotiate purchases separately in each national market.

Discounts and different packaging

The regulator will separately examine whether wholesale discounts depended on buyers' commitment not to export products from the country where they were purchased. In addition, the Commission will check whether CCEP used different package sizes for carbonated drinks in EU member states in order to curb their cross-border sales.

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Other possible practices include providing retailers with incentives to limit imports of carbonated drinks into Spain. The European Commission believes that such actions may have made it more difficult for retailers to obtain better prices abroad and may have resulted in higher prices and less choice for consumers.

CCEP is one of the two largest European bottlers of beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brands. According to the European Commission, the company is the largest supplier of carbonated drinks in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Coca-Cola Company holds a minority stake in CCEP. The investigation was launched after unannounced inspections at the company's premises in several EU countries in March 2025.

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