The European Commission has warned 11 EU member states about the risk of failing to comply with recommended limits on net expenditure growth in 2027. It also proposed strengthening excessive deficit procedures for Bulgaria and Hungary. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Countries must adjust their budgets

In its autumn European Semester package for 2027, the European Commission said that Czechia, Finland, Germany and Romania could exceed the recommended limits for net expenditure growth. Croatia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain, according to the Commission’s assessment, risk substantially exceeding these limits.

The Commission called on all 11 countries to take corrective measures when drafting their 2027 budgets. At the same time, it considered it inappropriate at this stage to open excessive deficit procedures against Germany and Lithuania.

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Measures concerning Bulgaria and Hungary

The European Commission stated that Bulgaria and Hungary had taken insufficient measures to correct their excessive deficit situations. It asked the Council of the EU to formally establish that both countries had not taken effective action. Such a decision could pave the way for revising deficit-reduction trajectories and suspending part of EU funding.

The Commission also considers a somewhat tighter fiscal stance in the euro area appropriate in 2027 due to higher debt-servicing costs. It called on governments to preserve room for investment in defence, energy and innovation. According to the Commission’s forecast, EU defence spending will rise from 1.9% of GDP this year to 2.1% in 2027 and 2.2% in 2028.

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