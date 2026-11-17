In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission preliminarily found that Chinese e-commerce platform Temu failed to fulfill its obligations to take measures to reduce the sale of illegal goods on its platform.

European Commission’s preliminary findings

As reported by Channel NewsAsia, the Commission pointed to the ineffectiveness of Temu’s risk mitigation measures. According to the regulator’s preliminary assessment, mechanisms for checking whether goods met requirements were insufficiently effective.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The European Commission also stated that the content moderation system was weak and the sanctions system ineffective. According to its conclusion, these shortcomings concern Temu’s measures to counter the sale of illegal products. The regulator’s conclusion is preliminary.

Fine in May

In May, the European Commission had already imposed a fine of €200 million, or $224.08 million, on Temu. According to the report, the reason for the sanction was that the company had insufficiently countered the sale of illegal goods.

Read us on