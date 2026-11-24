The European Commission has threatened Bulgaria with a fine of up to €23 million over what Brussels considers insufficient steps to curb public spending and reduce the budget deficit. The final amount of the possible penalty has yet to be determined, Politico Europe reports.

Deficit projected at 5% of GDP

The European Commission believes that Sofia has not done enough to correct the situation with public finances. According to Brussels’ forecast, Bulgaria’s budget deficit will reach 5% of gross domestic product this year.

EU fiscal rules stipulate that the budget deficit must not exceed 3% of GDP and public debt must not exceed 60% of GDP. At the same time, Bulgaria’s public debt remains significantly below this threshold.

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Decision on sanctions expected at the end of the year

European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that a decision on the fine is expected at the end of this year or at the beginning of the next. Bulgaria, which joined the eurozone in January, may face both a fine and restricted access to part of EU funds.

Fines of up to 0.02% of GDP may be imposed on eurozone countries. Hungary also faces the freezing of part of its European funding due to the state of its public finances, but no fines are envisaged for it because the country is not part of the monetary union. Both countries may lose part of their EU funds if they fail to meet fiscal requirements by spring.

If the sanction against Bulgaria is approved, it will be the first fine for violating EU fiscal rules. Around ten years ago, Brussels considered fines for Spain and Portugal, but ultimately reduced them to zero.

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