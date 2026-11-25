The European Commission has extended relaxed state aid rules for farmers, industrial and other businesses in EU countries until the end of June 2027. As Tagesschau reports, the decision is linked to the ongoing energy crisis.

Support for industry and farmers

EU member states will be able to temporarily grant energy-intensive producers greater discounts on electricity costs. They may also support farmers facing high costs for fertilisers and fuel.

At the same time, each individual state aid plan will require approval from the European Commission, the body responsible for monitoring competition in the EU.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Review in spring 2027

The European Commission introduced the new state aid framework in April, initially until the end of December. According to the institution, a broad majority of the 27 member states supported extending the regime.

The Commission will monitor the situation and reassess it in spring 2027. If circumstances justify it, the framework may be extended again. In the EU, state aid is governed by strict rules to avoid distortions of competition and disproportionate advantages for companies from financially stronger countries.

Read us on