The European Commission forecasts that Italy's budget deficit will amount to 2.9% of gross domestic product in 2026, compared with 3.1% in 2025. If the forecast proves accurate, the figure will fall below the 3% of GDP threshold, enabling Italy to exit the excessive deficit procedure.

Revision of the deficit forecast

In its spring forecast, the European Commission expected Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio to stand at 2.9% in both 2026 and 2027. The Commission now expects net borrowing to rise to 3.5% of GDP in 2027.

As ANSA English reports, the Italian government has requested the application of the National Escape Clause of the Stability and Growth Pact for additional investment in energy and defence.

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Economic growth and inflation forecasts

The European Commission also raised its estimate for Italian economic growth: the country's GDP is expected to grow by 1% in 2026, compared with the 0.5% forecast in spring. The forecast for 2027 was revised from 0.6% to 0.7%, while in 2028 Italy's economy is expected by the Commission to grow by 0.8%.

Annual inflation in Italy is forecast by the European Commission at 3.4% in 2026 and 3.1% in 2027. For the euro area as a whole, the Commission expects inflation of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

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