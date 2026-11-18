The European Commission expects Romania’s economy, after contracting by 0.3% in 2026, to return to growth in 2027 and 2028. At the same time, the country’s budget deficit is projected to remain above 5% of gross domestic product by the end of this period.

GDP growth forecast

In its autumn economic forecast released on November 17, the European Commission projected Romania’s GDP to grow by 1.8% in 2027 and 2.2% in 2028. As Romania Insider reports, the recovery is expected to be supported by stronger private consumption and investment.

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Deficit will decline slowly

Romania’s general government deficit, according to the European Commission’s estimate, will decrease from 6% of GDP in 2026 to 5.8% in 2027 and 5.6% in 2028.

The Commission expects slowing inflation, higher pensions and public-sector wages to contribute to growth in real disposable income, improved economic sentiment and household spending. Lower inflation could also create conditions for monetary policy easing, improve financing conditions and support lending and private investment.

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