In Brussels, the European Commission has prepared a draft Digital Fairness Act that provides for fines of up to 6% of companies’ annual worldwide turnover for unfair digital practices. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing a document seen by Reuters.

European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath is due to present the draft law on Wednesday. The document must still be approved by EU countries and the European Parliament before it can become law.

Ban on manipulative interfaces

The draft proposes banning so-called dark patterns in businesses’ interactions with consumers. These are deceptive or manipulative elements in website and app interfaces that encourage users to buy more. Such practices are proposed to be recognized as unfair commercial practices.

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The European Commission also wants to ban personalized advertising targeted at children or vulnerable consumers. Under the draft, sellers must give users the option to turn off features that encourage compulsive or excessive use of services.

Transparency of dynamic pricing

Companies that use dynamic pricing are proposed to face additional transparency requirements. In particular, they must disclose the number of goods or services available at the price stated in the advertisement.

Finance Watch said that the proposed rules on dark patterns are a step in the right direction, but do not sufficiently protect consumers of financial services who invest online.

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