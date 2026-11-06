The European Commission has proposed exempting Poland from the obligation to accept migrants under the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum from January 1 to December 31, 2027. This was reported by Interia, citing European Commissioner Magnus Brunner.

Assessment of the migration situation

The European Commission stated that Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia and Austria are in a difficult migration situation due to the cumulative effects of migration over the past five years.

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According to the European Commission, these states will be able to ask the Council of the EU for a full or partial deduction from their contributions to the Solidarity Pool for the following year. The source refers to this pool as a mandatory solidarity mechanism.

Proposal for 2027

The European Commission's proposal regarding Poland covers the whole of 2027. At the end of October, Polsat News, citing EU sources, had already reported that Poland could be exempted from accepting migrants for another year. It was then noted that the decision should be based on an analysis of a report on the migration situation in EU member states.

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