The European Commission will examine the association agreement between the EU and Israel after more than 1.1 million EU citizens signed a petition demanding this. As Politico reports, European Commission representatives will meet with the initiative’s organizers in the coming weeks, while the European Parliament will hold a public hearing.

Petition’s demand

The petition was launched almost two years ago by the European Left Alliance, which brings together 11 left-wing political parties. The organizers are calling on the EU to suspend trade and political dialogue with Israel. They link this demand to what they believe is Israel’s failure to prevent genocide in Gaza.

The largest number of signatures was collected in France — 339,479. Italy follows with 283,863 signatures, and Spain with 151,821 signatures. By May 2027, the European Commission must state whether it plans to take action in response to the initiative.

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Procedure and agreement

The European Citizens’ Initiative mechanism provides for the examination of petitions supported by more than one million EU citizens from more than seven countries. In more than ten years, only 14 out of 136 registered initiatives have reached this threshold.

The association agreement between the EU and Israel was signed in 1995 and entered into force in 2000. The document regulates political dialogue and trade. The EU is Israel’s largest trading partner: in 2025, it accounted for about one-third of the country’s total trade turnover with the world.

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