In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission has brought preliminary charges against TikTok over a possible violation of EU online content rules due to the so-called “rabbit hole” effect in the platform’s recommendation algorithm. The algorithm may continuously offer users similar videos and keep their attention on uniform content, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Risks for users

The European Commission said that TikTok had not introduced proportionate, justified and effective measures to reduce these risks. According to the regulator’s assessment, continuously viewing material about sadness, isolation or body image may negatively affect users’ mental health.

European Commissioner for Technology Henna Virkkunen said that after scrolling through the feed or liking a video, TikTok’s algorithm offers more similar content, immersing users in “rabbit holes” that are difficult to exit. She stressed that the platform must strengthen protections for users’ well-being, particularly that of minors.

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Possible fine for ByteDance

The European Commission believes that TikTok should change the design of its “For You” feed algorithm, take greater account of users’ clearly expressed preferences, improve the accessibility and usability of control tools, and regularly test the algorithm.

The preliminary findings were made as part of a broader investigation into TikTok under the EU Digital Services Act, which requires large online platforms to more actively combat harmful and illegal content. The platform’s owner, Chinese company ByteDance, could face a fine of up to 6% of its global annual turnover next year if it does not resolve the issue.

In February, regulators also raised concerns with TikTok over a design that may cause addiction, insufficient protection of children, and difficulties for researchers in obtaining access to public data. TikTok then called these preliminary findings categorically false and said it would challenge them.

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