In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission presented a draft Digital Fairness Act (DFA), which provides for new restrictions on video games, including regarding microtransactions for minors. As Politico Europe reports, representatives of the gaming industry criticized the initiative, saying it could weaken the competitiveness of the European sector.

Restrictions for games

Under the draft, developers will not be able to profit from offering minors microtransactions to advance in a game. This concerns pay-to-win or pay-to-progress mechanics, under which a player spends real money to gain an advantage or progress in a game.

The document also provides for restrictions on loot boxes — sets of random virtual items that can be purchased with real money. In-game virtual currencies for users under the age of 18 must be disabled by default. The draft still needs to be agreed with other EU institutions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The European Commission explains that such practices may encourage excessive spending, primarily among vulnerable consumers, including children. Violations of the rules may result in fines of up to 6% of a company's global turnover in cases concerning more than two-thirds of the European Union's population.

Developers’ position

The European Game Developers Federation and Video Games Europe, whose members include Sony and Epic Games, said in a joint statement that the proposed definition of pay-to-win is fundamentally flawed and insufficiently clear. In their view, it could apply to virtually any in-game purchases and create confusion for players and developers.

Industry organizations also stated that the gaming industry already uses parental controls and the PEGI age-rating system, which, in their view, the draft DFA does not take into account. According to the European Audiovisual Observatory, spending on video games in the EU exceeded €27 billion last year, accounting for 17% of the global market.

Read us on