The European Commission has launched an information-sharing mechanism on aviation security following a series of bomb threat reports concerning passenger aircraft in Europe. This was reported by RMF24.

Commission monitors the situation

European Commissioner for Transport Apostolos Tzitzikostas said that the European Commission is closely monitoring the situation and remains in contact with the member states affected by the incidents. He also discussed with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency the possible consequences of these events for aviation.

According to Tzitzikostas, it is currently too early to draw conclusions as to whether the threat reports are connected. Brussels also has no information on whether these incidents could be a cyberattack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

National authorities are conducting investigations

The European Commission stressed that threat assessment, the conduct of investigations and the implementation of relevant security measures primarily fall within the competence of national authorities. They act in cooperation with airport operators, airlines and law enforcement agencies.

On Thursday, bomb threat reports were received concerning passenger aircraft in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, France and Italy. They included an aircraft of the Polish airline LOT landing in Brussels, as well as a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw. Some of the reports have already been deemed false, while others are still being checked.

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