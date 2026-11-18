The European Commission has been accused of sugarcoating Egypt’s indicators, which may have enabled the country to receive €2.5 billion in concessional loans under an agreement worth €7.4 billion in total. As The Guardian reports, leaked EU documents and data from Egypt’s Ministry of Social Solidarity indicate that the number of households receiving assistance has in fact declined.

Questions over social programmes

The matter concerns the Takaful and Karama cash-support programmes for low-income and vulnerable households. Takaful provides payments to poor families on condition of regular medical check-ups and proper school attendance by children, while Karama provides unconditional assistance to people with disabilities, elderly people, orphans and widows.

To receive the first €1 billion tranche, Egypt was required to increase the number of households receiving these programmes by 100,000, to 4.7 million. In a confidential report for EU lawmakers, the European Commission stated that this condition had been “generally met.” However, the data cited in the document showed a net decrease of 62,281 households due to a years-long procedure for reassessing eligibility for assistance.

For the next €1.5 billion tranche, Egypt was required to add another 60,000 households. The European Commission deemed this requirement fulfilled, referring to the inclusion of 442,118 families in the programmes. However, data from the Egyptian ministry, which was later removed from its website, showed a net decrease of 23,453 recipient households during the 11 months up to June 2026.

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The European Commission’s position and lawmakers’ reaction

Overall, in 2024–2026, when the EU required 160,000 households to be added to the programmes, their number decreased by 85,734, according to the cited data. The European Commission explained that the target concerned new families enrolled in the programmes rather than a net increase in their number, and stated that there was no contradiction with the requirement to expand cash-support programmes.

Dutch Member of the European Parliament Tineke Strik said she would seek clarification from the European Commission. She stated that macro-financial assistance had from the outset been used primarily to encourage Egypt to cooperate on migration. Spanish MEP Sandra Gómez López called on the Commission to transparently explain why it considers the conditions to have been met.

Under the three-year strategic partnership, Egypt has already received €3.5 billion in concessional loans in three tranches. The final €1.5 billion tranche is expected by the end of 2027, provided that 24 economic requirements are met, the IMF programme is maintained, and concrete and convincing steps are taken regarding democratic mechanisms, the rule of law and human rights.

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