In Romania, Eurocontrol has again blocked proceeds from air navigation charges intended for the ROMATSA air traffic management service. According to the service itself, the measure is related to a legal dispute between Pfizer Romania and the Romanian state. The Romania Insider report on this was published on November 23, 2026.

Blocked proceeds

As Romania Insider reports, the blocking was reinstated on the basis of an interim measure obtained by Pfizer Romania. It concerns revenue from charges for air navigation services intended for ROMATSA.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court rulings

ROMATSA said that the funds were blocked again, although courts in Brussels had ruled twice in its favor while considering the case.

Service operations

Romania's air traffic management authority said that it continues to operate fully and provide services. According to its data, the reinstatement of the enforcement measure did not affect flights. The source describes this measure as resumed compulsory enforcement.

Read us on