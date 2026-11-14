In Dublin, Ireland, European leaders appointed national security advisers who will represent Europe at upcoming negotiations on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. The delegation will include representatives of the European Union, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Poland, Meduza reports, citing Bloomberg.

Composition of the European delegation

The decision was made after a summit in Dublin held on November 12–13. The composition of the delegation was confirmed by European Council President António Costa and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Costa said that Europe’s principles and positions in these talks are well known. According to him, the European team will act jointly and in close coordination with all member states.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Technical level of negotiations

A senior European official told Bloomberg that the advisers will take part in upcoming meetings at the technical level. Europe has not yet appointed representatives for negotiations at the highest level.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously called on European leaders to appoint representatives to take part in U.S.-mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said that trilateral peace negotiations involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine would be expanded to include Europe.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow does not object to Europe’s participation. At the same time, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that the issue was not raised during Putin’s meeting with U.S. representatives. Peskov added that decisions on expanding the negotiations could be made after the Kremlin understands Europeans’ intentions and their readiness to contribute to the peace process.

Read us on