The European Parliament is voting on two legislative proposals aimed at preventing disruptions in the supply of medicines and reducing the European Union's dependence on drug imports. This was reported by Tagesschau.

Faster approvals and production in Europe

One of the proposals, the pharmaceutical package, is intended to speed up medicine approval procedures and create incentives for the development of urgently needed drugs. The second document, the Critical Medicines Act, provides for increasing medicine production in Europe.

The document also proposes giving preference to European manufacturers in public procurement. The initiatives aim to ensure stable supplies of critically important medicines and reduce dependence on third countries.

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Dependence on supplies from Asia

Critically important medicines in the EU include antibiotics, insulin for diabetes treatment, and vaccines. According to EU data, between 80% and 90% of medicines in Europe came from Asia last year, primarily from China. Active ingredients for drug production and finished medicines mainly come from countries outside the EU.

Such dependence in previous years contributed to shortages of certain medicines in pharmacies, including painkillers, antibiotics, and children's fever-reducing syrups. Critics of the legislative initiatives believe that the proposed measures are insufficient to persuade manufacturers to locate production in relatively expensive Europe. They also expect further increases in medicine prices.

The European Commission proposed the changes in March 2025, and in May 2026 EU negotiators agreed on the relevant rules.

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