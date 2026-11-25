The European Parliament overwhelmingly supported sending seven proposals concerning the next long-term EU budget to negotiations with the Council of the European Union. The vote also averted a potential challenge by the far right, Politico Europe reports.

Seven budget areas

MEPs considered proposals on the Global Europe programme, the European Social Fund, the Horizon Europe research programme, and the Connecting Europe Facility.

The package also included the European Competitiveness Fund, a programme on asylum and migration, and AgoraEU. All these documents concern the European Union's next multiannual budget.

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Negotiations with the Council of the EU

Following the vote, the proposals move to negotiations with the Council of the European Union. Reports adopted by the relevant European Parliament committees on each document will form the basis for the negotiating process.

The article does not specify when exactly the parties will begin negotiations or what their subsequent decisions on the seven budget proposals will be.

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