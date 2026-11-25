The European Parliament has supported a report calling on the EU to develop a coordinated strategy to protect the international justice system and its institutions from external pressure, including sanctions against the International Criminal Court. The document was backed by 438 votes to 168, with 38 MEPs abstaining, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protection from extraterritorial sanctions

In the report, MEPs stated that international justice faces unprecedented threats, including coercive pressure, unilateral sanctions and campaigns aimed at undermining the authority and independence of institutions such as the ICC.

The document notes that since last year, the United States has imposed sanctions on ICC officials, providing for asset freezes and bans on providing material or financial support. The report also mentions measures against UN mandate holders and partner non-governmental organizations.

MEPs called on the EU to update and activate the blocking statute to protect European operators from the extraterritorial application of measures imposed by third countries. In their assessment, US sanctions have raised concerns among European banks, insurance companies and digital service providers. According to the lawmakers, this could hinder payments and services needed for international justice.

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Proposals for EU institutions

Parliament also recommended reducing the EU's dependence on non-European financial and digital infrastructure, using the anti-coercion instrument and cooperating with democratic partners through trade agreements and political dialogue.

In addition, the lawmakers proposed facilitating visas for witnesses and human rights defenders involved in accountability proceedings, and called on the European Council to explicitly integrate the Rome Statute into EU legislation. The European Commission and the EU's foreign policy chief are to propose a strategy and action plan to protect judges, prosecutors, witnesses and victims, ensure predictable funding for international justice mechanisms, and coordinate among member states, Eurojust and UN investigative bodies.

According to the report, the European Commission should annually assess the implementation of the strategy, the impact of foreign sanctions and the use of EU funding for international justice. Rapporteur Mounir Satouri said the document was Parliament's response to attacks on international law and sanctions by the US administration against the ICC, and called for the blocking statute to be applied urgently.

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