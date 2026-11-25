The European Parliament has called on the European Union to develop a comprehensive long-term strategy to support the political transition in Syria, strengthen state institutions and rebuild the country. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Conditions for EU support

Members of the European Parliament stated that the Syrian people have a “historic opportunity to build a free, democratic and peaceful country” nearly two years after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The report stresses that EU support must respect Syria’s territorial integrity and protect human rights and minority communities. At the same time, it must take into account security threats, including terrorism, organised crime and external interference.

Parliament welcomed the announcement of a new EU political partnership with Syria in January 2026. MEPs stressed that European assistance, reconstruction funding and any suspension of sanctions must be conditional and reversible.

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According to the lawmakers, this support should be linked to measurable progress in ensuring the rule of law, constitutional reform, security sector reform, accountability and the protection of all communities.

Humanitarian aid and security

The European Parliament noted that more than 15.6 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance. Lawmakers called on the EU and member states to maintain humanitarian support and assistance for the country’s early recovery.

MEPs also expressed concern over the continued presence in Syria of Daesh and other terrorist organisations. They stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Syria’s transitional authorities, the EU and international partners to counter terrorism.

After the fall of the regime on 8 December 2024, Syria’s new administration has sought to extend state authority across the entire country and strengthen control over border crossings. Bashar al-Assad left Syria that day and fled to Russia.

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