In Serbia, the leadership of the European People's Party has decided to suspend the associate membership of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), the political force of the country’s former president Aleksandar Vučić. As Politico Europe reports, the decision still has to be approved by the EPP Political Assembly on December 7–8.

The SNS has associate member status in the EPP because Serbia is not a member of the European Union. Once the decision is approved, the party will have 12 months to meet the requirements of the European political force. If these requirements are not met, the SNS may be expelled from the EPP.

Requirements for the Serbian Progressive Party

The EPP demands that the SNS end its political rapprochement and ties with Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor state Russia, and his United Russia party, as well as align its policy with EU sanctions against Moscow. Other requirements include distancing itself from the Chinese government and renewing its commitment to European integration.

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The EPP also wants the SNS to stop glorifying Ratko Mladić, who was convicted of war crimes. In a document seen by Politico Europe, Mladić’s state-assisted funeral is described as a turning point for many EPP representatives that contributed to the decision to suspend membership.

Monitoring and transfer of power

The Serbian party was also urged to cooperate more actively with civil society organizations, strengthen media freedom, and ensure a peaceful transfer of power to the “Student List,” which won the parliamentary elections at the end of October.

Since September 2025, the EPP has been reviewing whether the SNS complies with the political family’s core values amid a retreat from democratic standards and the rule of law, as well as the suppression of protests. The SNS leadership must report to the EPP every month, which plans to send a monitoring mission to Belgrade in spring 2027. At the time of publication, the SNS had not responded to a request for comment.

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